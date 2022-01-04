Manchester United loses at home to Wolverhampton in their first match in 2022

At Old Trafford, Manchester United saw Wolverhmapton win 1-0, goal by João Moutinho

Debuting in 2022, the Manchester United did not start off on the right foot. Playing at home, the red devils were defeated 1-0 by the Wolverhampton, goal by João Moutinho.

Best moments

In the first stage, the big name was of gea. If not for the Spanish, Wolverhampton would have taken the zero off the scoreboard.

At 12 minutes, Ruben Neves hit a beautiful shot from outside the area and the goalkeeper flew to avoid the visitors’ goal.

In the final stage, the Wolves followed better until the entry of Bruno Fernandes on United. The Portuguese went on the field in the 14th minute and, at the 21st minute, he starred in the great chance of the red devils.

The midfielder received the crossed ball Matic and, from the penalty spot, he stamped the dash.

A minute later, it was time to Cristiano Ronaldo. Bruno Fernandes’ compatriot received a cross, tested and opened the scoring. However, it was prevented.

At 29, it was the crossbar’s turn to help United. Saiss took a free kick and the ball exploded at the post.

At 36, however, Wolverhampton opened the scoring. Adama Traoré made a good play on the right and crossed. jones away, but the ball was left to João Moutinho, who hit placed and scored.

Championship status

With the result, United has 31 points and occupies the 7th place, while Wolverhampton goes to 28 and rises to 8th.

The highlight of the game: João Moutinho

Compatriot of Cristiano Ronaldo, the midfielder was responsible for the goal that silenced Old Trafford and I the first victory against Wolverhampton in 2022.

upcoming games

The two teams have now seen the key to the FA Cup. United receives the Aston Villa, on Monday (10), at 4:55 pm. already the Wolves stare at the Sheffield United, at 11 am, on Sunday (9). The matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Manchester United 0 x 1 Wolverhampton

GOALS: João Moutinho (Wolverhampton)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Elanga), Jones, Varane and Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Sancho (Rashford) and Greenwood (Bruno Fernandes); Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani. Technician: Ralf Rangnick

WOLERHAMPTON: José Sá; Kilman, Coady and Saiss; Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho and Fernando Marçal; Trincão (Adama Traoré), Podence (Dendoncker) and Raúl Jiménez (Fábio Silva). Technician: Bruno Lage