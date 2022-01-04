Maria Beltrão goes to the bathroom during a break from “Estúdio I”, doesn’t get back in time and gets a hilarious call from a colleague; watch!

The journalist’s life is not easy… he can’t even go to the bathroom in peace! Kkkk This Monday (3), during the program “Estúdio I”, anchor Maria Beltrão starred in an unusual and hilarious moment. She took advantage of the attraction’s commercial break to go to the bathroom. So far so good, right?! Problem was, she couldn’t make it back to the bench in time.

Commentator Octavio Guedes, then, had to step in and momentarily assume command. “Well, Maria didn’t arrive, she went out for a while. And now what are we going to talk about? Child vaccine”, he said. Some time later, Guedes saw her returning to her post in a very talkative manner, but the newspaper was already in the air. “Maria Beltrão is entering the studio now. Now we are on the air. Maria, we’re on the air”, he said, laughing, trying to get his colleague’s attention.

Then, the commentator continued with the agenda, about the vaccination of children, and called the reporter Raquel Porto Alegre. He, of course, did not leave his good humor aside and decided to take the anchor: “Raquel, dsculpt Mary [Beltrão]. But tell me about vaccine for children, Raquel. Because Tin a child here, older, that we have to take care of”.

When Maria returned to her post, she tried to justify the faux pas and apologized to the reporter and the public. “Forgive me! I went to the bathroom, but it ended quickly [o intervalo]. Forgiveness. Sorry, I messed up. I entered so simple thinking that there was still two minutes of break”, explained.

Guedes, of course, took the cue to make another fuss. “You always enter simple, like, a car opens the doors in the sambódromo, very discreet”, he joked. Even so, the anchor praised the posture of his colleague from the bench when he took charge of the newspaper: “I thought you were very professional saying ‘Maria, we’re on the air. Please Mary”. Watch the moment:

Maria Beltrão a lot of me in life #studied pic.twitter.com/EVI7uGf5P5 — giovanni 🚴🏼‍♂️ (@GiovanniDeBiase) January 3, 2022

This weekend, Maria Beltrão had already won the social networks by making fun of her fellow GloboNews, who didn’t win the “Mega da Virada” jackpot. “Two bets hit the six tens of the mega-sena of the comeback. The prize was R$378 million. It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I don’t care, no one called me in, they think I’m not lucky, we didn’t win”, said Maria Beltrão, all vengeful! Just spy: