Mariana Godoy is removed from Record after presenting health problems

This Monday (03), Mariana Godoy, commander of Fala Brasil, of the Record TV, surprised the audience by not running the program. The journalist, who worked normally during New Year’s Eve, had to be rushed away from the station to treat a health problem.

According to information from the website TV Pop, the presenter has a respiratory infection and was taken off the air by Edir Macedo’s station as a security measure. She was replaced by Camila Busnello, anchor of Jornal da Record News.

Also according to the portal, the station would be struggling to maintain the prevention protocol after the end-of-year festivities and Mariana Godoy would not have been the only employee of the channel to be removed. Employees from different sectors also need to leave the scene.

In 2020, Mariana Godoy also had to be removed from her activities. At the time, still working for Band, the journalist tested positive for Covid-19 and had to comply with quarantine. Later, she even reported that she had sequelae from the disease.

The journalist was not the only celebrity who had to leave in recent days to treat health problems. Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be removed from the General Balance Sheet SP.