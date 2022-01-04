Mariana Rios comments on rumors of affair with Neymar and Gusttavo Lima | celebrities

reproduction Mariana Rios comments on rumors of an affair with Neymar and Gustavo Lima

Mariana Rios opened her heart about her personal life and commented on rumors of affairs that go viral on the web. The 36-year-old actress spoke out about rumors of romance involving Brazilian shirt 10 Neymar and countryman Gusttavo Lima.

In an interview with the portal Na Telinha, Mariana revealed how she deals with the rumors.

“I let people talk because I don’t talk about my personal life. I care if it’s something about my work, but as long as it’s gossip it doesn’t bother me. These days, people have the ability to fantasize about other people’s lives and believe in what they themselves create. So I avoid talking, because everything is already exposed and I only need to know about my life”.

Single, after the end of her engagement with Lucas Kalil, Mariana, who has already suffered a miscarriage, gave details about her way of relating. Furthermore, the artist confessed her desire to start a family.

“Of course I want to have my family. I like a full house, I like coexistence and deep relationships. I don’t live superficial relationships and relationships, I like to go deep, but I’m also very correct with myself, with my feelings, with my values”, she said.

For 2022, the actress does not hide that she has grandiose plans. At the moment, Mariana says that her main focus is her musical career. Recently, the artist participated in the ‘Show dos Famosos’, part of ‘Domingão com Hulk’.

“I’m starting the year in the studio, recording my next EP, and I intend to come back with everything at my shows. Really, we stopped because of the pandemic, so I already have a big, full schedule for this new year and that’s my main focus “, she said in an interview with TV News.