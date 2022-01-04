Full.News – 14:34 | Updated on 03/01/2022 11:21 AM



1st cryptocurrency for the LGBTQ+ audience was launched in Spain (Illustrative image) Photo: Pexels

Last Friday (31), the 1st cryptocurrency aimed at the LGBTQ+ public was launched in a pilot test. The launch took place in Madrid, Spain. The information is from the Poder360 portal.

According to Reuters, the project’s founders want to harness the community’s economic power to “change the world.”

The first LGBT cryptocurrency was named maricoin, based on the words maricón and coin (currency, in English).

Sponsors hope that virtual currency will start trading now in 2022, “making way for it to be used as a means of payment at LGBT businesses and events around the world.”

Co-founder Juan Belmonte, 48, said the idea for the cryptocurrency began to form in mid-2017 as a result of a campaign by the ultra-conservative group HazteOir.

