Mario Frias becomes a beast invited by José de Abreu

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Mario Frias, who is the Special Secretary for Culture, did not hide his irritation with the ironic invitation made by José de Abreu, and expressed his indignation on social media.




It all started when the actor from ‘Um Luga ao Sol’ wrote: “I invite @mafriasoficial to give me an interview at the opening of my channel The Boche Show. If you’re not a coward, go”.

Angry, the Bolsonaro government secretary recalled a controversy involving the PT affiliate. “Only if I can spit too! Let’s talk about IBAMA??? Spit Llama!” he commented.

Remember that both live exchanging barbs.

At the end of the week, José de Abreu also discussed with the Pocketinarians after the announcement that the Secretariat of Culture is considering a 50% reduction in the ceiling of the Rouanet Law.

On Twitter, veteran actor and former military policeman André Porciuncula disagreed. The bickering started when Zé de Abreu responded to a follower who made fun of his speech.

