Mario Teixeira’s 6 pm soap opera will have newcomer as protagonist

Mário Teixeira (Photo: Estevam Avellar)

“Mar do Sertão”, a 6 pm soap opera by Mario Teixeira, will cast an actress in the role of the protagonist, Candoca. She will be chosen via tests. In the plot, the character’s great love is presumed dead, but reappears and finds her married to another man.

…And more

The cast will be mostly regional. The premiere is scheduled for August, after “Beyond illusion”.

Contract

Matheus Nachtergaele renewed with Globo for two years. The actor will return to recording “Cine Holliúdy” in March.



Pantaneiros

Paulo Simões, Dira Paes and Almir Sater (Photo: Personal archive)

Dira Paes and Almir Sater, who are in the cast of the remake of “Pantanal”, with composer Paulo Simões in the backstage of the recording. Sater and Simões are the authors of the song “Comitiva espera”, which was part of the soundtrack of the first version of the telenovela

Editing Island

“The more life, the better!” it’s all been recorded, but the work behind the scenes continues. Director Allan Fiterman began editing the final third of the novel and preparing a new soundtrack. He will deliver all the chapters in March.

Series

After years at Record, Denise Del Vecchio will return to a Globo production. She will be in “Chuva negra”, by Rafael Primot, on Canal Brasil.

