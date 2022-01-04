Mattos goes public and reveals how he managed to get Raphael Veiga to go to São Paulo

After hiring Rafinha, Alisson and Jandrei for the next season, São Paulo continues in the market looking for at least three more reinforcements for coach Rogério Ceni. In addition to strikers Douglas Costa and Soteldo, the coach wants another player to arm the midfield plays, as Benítez is no longer part of the squad for 2022.

A midfielder who is now successful in Brazilian football and barely defended the Morumbi team. It was Raphael Veiga. Idol of the Palmeira fans and one of the highlights of Abel Ferreira’s team, the 23 shirt came very close to wearing the Soberano shirt.

After having a good season for Coritiba in 2016, the player had advanced conversations with Leco and the entire board and even signed an agreement with the three-time world champion. However, days before signing the contract, Alexandre Mattos once again crossed the board of Tricolor.

It was that the manager, who is currently unemployed, told journalist André Hernán at the Mercado Central: “Do you know a player I took from my rival? Veiga. He was right with São Paulo. That’s when I called his manager and convinced him. He told me it would be very difficult to reverse the situation, but I said: Now Is it signed? No. So you can listen to me. Soon after, I spoke with Maurício and we hired the player for the amount of 10 million in installments”, said the former Palmeirense representative.

Without Veiga, São Paulo rushes to bring a midfielder that stands out as much as the rival’s athlete. At this moment, Rogério Ceni only has Igor Gomes for the position.