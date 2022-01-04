Maurílio’s mother vents for the first time after the singer’s death: ‘Time waits for no one, don’t wait to say that you love’ | TV & Famous

The artist, who was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, died on December 29, in Goiás. On Saturday, the wake and burial took place in Maranhão, where his family lives.

Maurílio’s mother was always a great supporter of her son’s career and used to declare her love for the boy, tattooing his name on her body:

“You will start 2022 resting in Father’s arms, in the best place you could be. So many plans for the future, even our little house we had chosen to buy. Our great achievement, after the car, was the long-awaited house Days watching videos, visiting houses, visiting construction sites. Even the one we chose should be ready by now. I hope a family is very happy in it, as we were already imagining so many moments in every corner of that place!”