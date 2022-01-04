Maurílio’s mother vents for the first time after the singer’s death: ‘Time waits for no one, don’t wait to say that you love’ | TV & Famous

Still mourning the early death of his 28-year-old son, the country singer Mauril, the mother of the musician who was paired with Luiza, Ms. Odaisa Delmonte, used the social network this Monday, 3/1, to let off steam.
“My whole life in this photo. Time waits for no one, don’t wait to say you love.”
The artist, who was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, died on December 29, in Goiás. On Saturday, the wake and burial took place in Maranhão, where his family lives.
Understand the case of singer Maurílio, who suffered pulmonary thromboembolism👇
Understand the case of singer Maurílio, who suffered pulmonary thromboembolism
Maurílio’s mother was always a great supporter of her son’s career and used to declare her love for the boy, tattooing his name on her body:
The singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, also touched fans and followers with a text about the future on the social network:
“You will start 2022 resting in Father’s arms, in the best place you could be. So many plans for the future, even our little house we had chosen to buy. Our great achievement, after the car, was the long-awaited house Days watching videos, visiting houses, visiting construction sites. Even the one we chose should be ready by now. I hope a family is very happy in it, as we were already imagining so many moments in every corner of that place!”
“I’ll imagine you always like this: sleeping, serene, resting, even snoring (laughs). Don’t worry, I’ll always be here with our mother.”