Mauro Cezar: Renato’s speculation in Galo explains the technicians’ accommodation – 01/04/2022

Cuca resigned from Atlético Mineiro.

Galo immediately thought of Jorge Jesus, of course.

JJ must not accept the proposal.

Athleticians think about Carlos Carvalhal.

The Portuguese has a contract with Braga and a huge fine.

And now?

The name Renato Gaúcho Portaluppi reappears from the ashes.

He himself, who competed in three competitions with the “R$ 200 million cast” and lost them all.

Incredible the ease with which names of trainers are resurrected from nowhere.

Renato had merits and good moments, but they stayed in 2017, 2018.

Since 2019, the controversial coach has accumulated fiascos, failures, defeats, eliminations, some vexatious ones, at least once a year.

The most reasonable thing for him and so many other “teachers” would be to repeat Tite.

The Brazilian national team coach stopped everything and went drinking from other sources, studying (really) football, (re)learning.

He came back better than ever and built the best Corinthians in many years.

Renato could do the same, but does he need to?

There will always be someone able to get your name back on the agenda, even if it seems (and is) surreal in context.

That’s how we continued, with technicians surpassed, accommodated, less demanded (and more flattered) than they should have.

