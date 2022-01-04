Mbappé shines, PSG beats 4th division team and advances in French Cup – 03/01/2022

Paris Saint Germain is classified for the round of 16 of the French Cup. This Monday, the team visited the modest Vannes, team from the fourth division, and won 4-0, with three of the goals scored by Kylian Mbappé.

At the moment, PSG does not have Neymar, injured, nor Messi, positive for covid-19.

The first goal of the game was scored in the first half by defender Kimpembe, in the 27th minute, taking advantage of a corner kick from the right to head into the net.

Striker Mbappé had time to leave three. In the first, the French received a great throw from Kimpebe from the defense field and went free. In the face to face, almost the goal saves, but the deviation was not enough to avoid the goal.

The second came in the assistance of young Xavi Simons for Mbappé to invade the area from the right and hit hard from above. In the third, the shirt 7 tabled with Ebimbe before swinging the net.

With the result, PSG is classified for the round of 16 and already knows its next opponent. Nantes has dispatched Vitre and will try to be a match for the Parisian giant. However, before that, Mauricio Pochettino’s men focus on the French Championship.

Next Sunday, the team will have a derby against Lyon, away from home, at 16:45 (GMT).