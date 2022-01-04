MC Loma breaks silence on being cast at ‘BBB 22’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

After much speculation, MC Loma finally spoke to say whether or not the ‘BBB 22’ will be in confinement. On Instagram, the singer said that she thought seeing her name appearing on the list of quotes was just a joke, but realized that it took on a proportion that scared her.

“I didn’t come to talk about this before, because I thought it was a joke. The people posting on Twitter, talking to me, and I saw that it took a very large proportion. I was already scared, my people. There were people saying they saw me in Rio de Janeiro. For God’s sake, I don’t even have money to buy a ticket to go to Rio de Janeiro. I’m in São Paulo, at my beach house and I’m not going to the BBB”, he clarified.

Loma also said that her possible participation in Globo’s reality show is a dream for her. “I hope you are not sad or disappointed in me. But I won’t be at the BBB, unfortunately. This is a dream of mine, but I won’t be. I know you created a lot of expectations, asked and everything…”, he said.

Speculation that MC Loma would be on the BBB gained even more traction when she put a fish emoji in her Instagram profile name, as do the confined of the attraction. But the singer explained the reason for having invested in the design.

“I didn’t put the emoji goldfish to crack (get attention) no. It’s because I’ve put other emojis, I’ve put firecrackers, hearts, and I’ve put this little fish because I think it’s an emoji that identifies me. I even got a tattoo. But I won’t be (at the BBB), unfortunately. Maybe next year… I hope you don’t feel sad with me, really”, he asked.