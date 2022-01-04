MC Loma sends the real on participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ | celebrities



Published 03/01/2022 18:47

Rio – MC Loma spoke about speculations that she would be one of the participants of TV Globo’s ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’, which opens on January 17th. Through Instagram Stories, she said she will not participate in the reality, but assumes that it would be a dream to be part of the attraction.

“I didn’t come to talk about this before, because I thought it was a joke. The people posting on Twitter, talking to me, and I saw that it took a very large proportion. I was already scared, my people. There were people saying they saw me in Rio de Janeiro. For God’s sake, I don’t even have money to buy a ticket to go to Rio de Janeiro. I’m in São Paulo, at my beach house and I’m not going to the BBB”, said the singer.

Then, Loma made it clear that it would be a dream to participate in the global reality show. “I hope you’re not sad or disappointed in me. But I’m not going to be at the BBB, unfortunately. This is my dream, but I won’t be. I know you created a lot of expectations, asked and everything…”.

Rumors of the singer’s possible participation in ‘BBB 22’ surfaced after she put a fish emoji in her Instagram profile name. “I didn’t put the emoji goldfish for cookies. It’s because I’ve put other emojis, I’ve put firecrackers, hearts, and I’ve put this little fish because I think it’s an emoji that identifies me. I even got a tattoo. But I won’t be (at the BBB), unfortunately. Maybe next year. I hope you’re not sad with me, really”, he asked