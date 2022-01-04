MC Mirella judicially notifies Nelson Rubens after the presenter posts the singer’s nude on social networks

The presenter of RedeTV! Nelson Rubens, who commands the attraction TV Fame, was notified by the legal team of MC Mirella after posting intimate video of the singer on their social networks. The video, which was posted on social media by Mirella unintentionally and then erased, it shows the funkeira completely naked.

understand the case

Rubens posted the video, which is no longer available, on the program, which constitutes a crime under article 154-A of the Penal Code. When showing the video, the presenter already knew that it had been removed from the networks by MC Mirella, therefore, was showing intimate content without the singer’s permission.

the lawyer of Mirella, Adélia Soares, confirmed to columnist Fábia Oliveira that is taking action against the presenter, notified him extrajudicially and will soon file a lawsuit. “How absurd. I think it’s amazing that Nelson Rubens is a public person, because we see kids, teenagers posting this kind of content when it leaks… But he really surprised me. I don’t know if anyone warned him, but what he did is a crime,” said the lawyer.

After the video aired, Nelson Rubens was the target of criticism on Twitter. The presenter posted a tweet saying that he understood the issue and had already deleted the video from their networks, but that “Mirella’s intimacy was highly praised”.

#OkOk Thanks to everyone for the pertinent remarks about MC Mirella’s video… It’s already been DELETED! However, by the way, Mirella’s intimacy was highly praised. By men and women. — Nelson Rubens (@nelsonrubenstv) January 3, 2022

Follow Social1 on Instagram, Facebook, twitter and TikTok.