Meatpacking stocks plummet, after Biden’s announcement of intervention in the sector – Money Times

The actions of the slaughterhouses listed in B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, were impacted by the announcement of the president of USA, Joe Biden, regarding the intervention in slaughterhouses to curb rising prices in the country this Monday (3).

Around 3:30 pm, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) fell 0.52%, the shares of JBS (JBSS3) plummeted 3.43%, quoted at R$ 36.65. At the same time, the Marfrig (MRFG3) fell 2.90%, worth R$ 21.43, and the Minerva (BEEF3) 1.23%, at R$ 10.47.

The US president said he was preparing plans to combat the market power of conglomerates that dominate processing of data. meat and poultry, intensifying a campaign that has lasted months and highlights anti-competitive practices in the sector as partly to blame for the inflation of food.

In addition, the plan is to launch a portal that will allow agents linked to agriculture to report unfair commercial practices by meatpackers.

The White House will also emphasize initiatives to combat the economic power of meatpackers, including $1 billion in federal assistance to aid the expansion of independent businesses and new competition regulations that are under consideration.

The latest announcement draws attention to Biden’s tussle with the meat industry and helps portray him as a president willing to take on powerful business interests when it comes to consumer prices.

*With Bloomberg