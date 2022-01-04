Mega da Virada: 22 ES bets almost win BRL 378 million

22 bets from Espírito Santo hit five numbers and almost won Mega da Virada’s prize. Credit: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil



01:41 Mega da Virada: 22 bets from ES hit the bar and almost win R$ 378 million Your browser does not support audio elements.



Imagine starting the year with R$378 million more in your bank account? This dream almost came true for some Espirito Santo. That’s because 22 bets made in Espírito Santo hit the crossbar and nearly hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena da Virada, drawn on the night of the 31st. 305 thousand.

The new almost millionaires who matched five random numbers were from Baixo Guandu, Cariacica, Colatina, Linhares, Montanha, Pinheiros, Santa Maria de Jetibá, Serra, Vila Velha and Vitória.

The biggest of the prizes, which reached R$ 305,167.91 and was drawn in the Capital, will be divided by 23 people, who will receive R$ 13,268.17 each. Check out the awards:

Baixo Guandu: BRL 101,722.58 – divided into 19 shares of BRL 5,353.82

Cariacica: BRL 50,861.33

Cariacica: BRL 50,861.33

Cariacica: BRL 50,861.33

Colatina: BRL 50,861.33

Colatina: BRL 50,861.33

Colatina: BRL 50,861.33

Linhares: BRL 50,861.33

Linhares: BRL 50,861.33

Linhares: BRL 152,583.84 – divided into 17 shares of BRL 8,975.52

Mountain: BRL 152,583.86 – divided into 31 shares of BRL 4,922.06

Pine: BRL 50,861.33

Santa Maria de Jetibá: R$ 50,861.33

Saw: BRL 50,861.33

Serra: BRL 203,445.30 – divided into 5 shares of BRL 40,689.06

Saw: BRL 50,861.33

Saw: BRL 50,861.33

Saw: BRL 50,861.33

Serra: BRL 50,861.33 – divided into 4 shares of BRL 12,715.33

Vila Velha: R$ 50,861.33

Win: BRL 305,167.91 – divided into 23 shares of BRL 13,268.17

Victory: BRL 50,861.33

Two bets hit the six tens and split the prize of R$378 million. A lucky person from Cabo Frio, a municipality on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, earned R$189,062,363.74 alone, while a raffle of 14 people from Campinas, in São Paulo, took the other R$189,062,363.70, which gives just over R$13.5 million to each participant.

The tens of draw number 2440 at Mega da Virada were 12, 15, 23, 32, 33 and 46.