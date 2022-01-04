Mega da Virada: see how much it yields and what you can buy with each R$13.5 million share of the winning jackpot in Campinas | Campinas and Region

The request of g1, economist Roberto Brito de Carvalho, from PUC-Campinas, helped to assemble a list of references on applications. According to Caixa Econômica regional advisory, none of the 14 lucky ones withdrew the prize until 4:40 pm on Monday (3). The deadline is 90 days.

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46. The winners did not organize a raffle and are random people who bought the game at a lottery counter at Shopping Iguatemi.

The other part of the value of Mega da Virada is a simple bet in Cabo Frio (RJ).

According to Brito de Carvalho, the application of a savings quota monthly yields approximately R$ 75,000. For this, he considered an income of 0.5%, in addition to the rate.

“Higher risk investments could promote income of up to R$ 400 thousand per month, if volatilities are favorable. Equity fund or investments in papers in the international market.”

With the money stopped and not yielding, each player has a ‘daily loss’ of R$ 2,500 without putting value on savings, for example. The economist points out that other low-risk investments can be made by bettors, including national treasury bills and CDB (bank deposit certificate).

The premium for each quota, evaluated from the perspective of the new minimum wage of R$1,212, makes it possible to calculate the almost millenary time to reach the hefty sum: 928 years until reaching R$13.5 million.

The prize of each share allows the purchase of 1,777 iPhone 13, 128 GB version. The device is one of those on the list of “high-end devices” and costs R$ 7,599 on Apple’s website.

2 of 3 iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

Using the quota, the winner can buy 182 units of Onix, the most popular vehicle in November 2021, according to a survey by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). The reference price is R$73,890 on the Chevrolet automaker’s website.

3 of 3 Chevrolet Onix — Photo: Publicity/Chevrolet Chevrolet Onix — Photo: Disclosure/Chevrolet