Mercedes tram will have 1,000 km of autonomy and seats made from mushrooms

Mercedes has unveiled a new all-electric concept car, the EQXX, which the company claims can travel around 1,000 km on a single charge.

The futuristic luxury car is also made with a number of innovative recycled and sustainable materials, including fibers from mushrooms, ground cacti and garbage such as food scraps.

Mercedes’ range for this concept vehicle is based on computer-simulated testing rather than actual driving, the company said.

If that’s accurate, however, the EQXX would be able to drive farther on a single charge than a Toyota Prius hybrid can travel with a full tank of gasoline, according to estimates by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Prius can only manage 588 miles. It’s almost as far as 946 km a diesel-powered Chevrolet Suburban can go on a 105 liter tank of fuel. It’s also much further away than any other electric car currently available in the United States, according to the EPA.

Mercedes plans to demonstrate the car’s range in an actual test drive this spring, the company said.

Mercedes said it wants half of its sales to be electric cars by 2025 and, by 2030, for the brand to be virtually “ready to be all electric.” The company referred to the EQXX as a “technology project for series production”. It’s not clear, however, whether Mercedes intends to use all of this technology in an actual production model or whether everything is close to being viable for production.

The EQXX achieves its remarkable range with a battery that is half the size and 30% lighter than the Mercedes EQS, German automakers power an all-electric sedan while storing the same amount of energy, according to Mercedes.

At 1,000 kilometers, the EQXX would provide about 214 kilometers more driving distance on a charge than the EQS based on European range estimates for that car.

The EQXX earns those extra miles largely through efficiency, according to Mercedes. Mercedes claims the EQXX can travel more than 6 miles per kilowatt-hour of electricity.

That’s nearly three times as far per kilowatt-hour as a Tesla Model S Long Range, according to US EPA estimates. A kilowatt-hour is a unit of electrical energy stored in a car’s battery, so miles per kilowatt-hour are like km/h for a gasoline car.

The numbers are much lower, however, because a gallon of gasoline — that is, 3.78 liters — contains nearly 34 kilowatt-hours of energy.

To achieve this level of efficiency, Mercedes designers focused on aerodynamics. The EQXX has a drag coefficient of just 0.17, which is noticeably more aerodynamic than a well-thrown soccer ball.

It’s also more aerodynamic than today’s Mercedes EQS which, while still very aerodynamic, has a drag coefficient of 0.20. A Porsche 911 Turbo has a drag coefficient of 0.33, according to Porsche.

The car was also designed to be as light as possible, according to Mercedes. In addition to the relatively light battery, it has wheels made of magnesium and aluminum brakes. The EQXX suspension springs are made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic instead of metal.

The body of the EQXX includes a web-shaped sub-frame designed to have metal only where it’s actually needed for structural integrity and crash safety. The empty spaces on the board are filled with a material called UBQ, created by an Israeli startup.

The UBQ is made from landfill waste that can include things like mixed plastics, cardboard, garden waste and even diapers, according to Mercedes-Benz. Solar panels on the roof provide supplemental power for things like the car’s air conditioning, lights, and touchscreen systems, reducing the demand on battery power.

In addition to the UBQ filler material in the body, the EQXX also uses sustainable materials ​​in other parts of the car. A leather-like material made from mycelium, the underground structures similar to mushroom roots, is used in seat cushions.

Another leather substitute, made from pulverized cactus fibers, is used elsewhere in the interior. The rugs are made entirely from bamboo fiber, according to Mercedes.

Inside, the EQXX has a huge touchscreen that spans the entire dashboard. Unlike the ultra-wide “screen” on the EQS, which is actually three smaller screens under a single glass slide, the EQXX is really a single three-foot wide screen. To save energy, unused parts of the screen are darkened.

Mercedes engineers and designers also tried to give the car’s voice control system more personality, with a realistic and emotionally more expressive voice. The system is represented by a human-shaped avatar composed of small stars.

The figure is inspired by the young Mercedes Jellinek, daughter of Emil Jellinek, one of the first (and particularly demanding) customers of Daimler, now the parent company of Mercedes.

In 1900, he ordered a new model sports car that he insisted on being named after his daughter. The car was such a success that its name was later attached to every car the company manufactured.

