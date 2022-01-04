Mercedes unveils the ‘1.0 of electric cars’: 1,000 km range

A battery of around 100 kWh weighing less than 500 kg, 95% energy efficiency and a range of more than 1,000 km. These are – just a few – of the most interesting numbers in the Mercedes Vision EQXX, an electric car concept developed in record time of 18 months and unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

A vehicle that aims to raise the level of the concept of efficiency in all its aspects. It is unlikely that we will see it in the production version in this form, but it will get there by applying all the technological innovations it introduces that make it, in fact, a laboratory concept that paves the way for the next Mercedes electric cars already in us. next 2-3 years. Here, then, is how German engineers managed to achieve such a level of efficiency.

“…is the electrical equivalent of a car with a 1.0 liter engine”

The battery

Increase autonomy? Increasing battery size is not the best solution: it adds weight, which defeats the purpose. That’s what Mercedes thought, and the solution came through collaborating with Mercedes-AMG’s High Performance Powertrains division, which handles Formula 1.

The battery was redesigned from scratch, with a density of over 200 kW/kg and a total capacity of just under 100 kWh. Compared to the recent Mercedes EQS, the capacity is about the same, but the size has been reduced by 50% and the weight by 30%.

This was possible thanks to an evolution in the chemical treatment of anodes (the positive poles) which, with a higher silicon content, are capable of storing more energy than commonly used anodes. A separate compartment for electrical and electronic components, called the OneBox, also created more space for the cells.

And that’s not all: the battery compartment cover is made of a sustainable composite material derived from sugarcane waste and then reinforced with carbon fiber, as in Formula 1. The battery also features active cell balancing, the which allows energy to be extracted evenly while the car is in motion.

In total, the battery weighs approximately 495 kg and is capable of powering the new 900 volt system of the Mercedes Vision EQXX.

The engine

The Vision EQXX has a 150 kW (204 hp) engine, but its architecture is ready to accommodate various power levels. The engineers’ work on the Vision EQXX power train was focused on reducing inefficiencies through careful study of design, material selection, lubrication and heat management.

And, with an energy efficiency of 95%, the goal was achieved, to say the least. In a nutshell, a current internal combustion engine can only supply 30% of its engine energy to the wheels, with the rest being dissipated mainly by heat.

It is thanks to this efficiency that the Vision EQXX can present a consumption of 10 kWh per 100 km, ie 10 km/kWh, approximately half that of most electric cars currently on the market (18-20 kWh/100 km on average) .

It also means that, in the Vision EQXX, the cooling system that keeps the battery and engine operating at optimal temperatures can be small and operate “on demand”, with aerodynamic louvers that open only when needed to allow air to enter and leave. the rest of the time he dodges the body without creating resistance.

aerodynamics

In fact, one look is enough to understand that another fundamental aspect that engineers have worked hard on is aerodynamics. The aerodynamic penetration coefficient is only 0.18, even lower than that of the EQS (Lx 0.20), which is the most aerodynamic production car in the world. This exceptional number is also due to the adoption of specific 20-inch magnesium wheels with tires made in collaboration with Bridgestone.

Much attention has been paid to the many passive and active aerodynamic features, such as the generous rear puller. To speed up development time, advanced digital modeling techniques were used in order to maintain, from an efficiency point of view, the typical qualities of a Mercedes street car.

Solar panels

The roof of the Vision EQXX is equipped with state-of-the-art solar panels, which are compact but highly efficient in storing energy from the sun’s rays. The panels consist of 117 cells connected to a lithium-ion battery that, in turn, powers the headlights, infotainment system, ventilation system and other accessories. In this way, energy is not diverted from the 900 volt system and thus, under ideal conditions, a range of 25 km is saved.

Multiple Source Heat Pump

The heat pump installed in the Mercedes concept is one of the most advanced in the world: it is capable of recovering the heat dissipated by mechanical components and has an external heat exchanger that absorbs heat from the outside air. It promises to be very effective in quickly heating the passenger compartment and is invaluable for locations with particularly low temperatures.

Weight reduction

Extensive use of aluminum in the body construction of the Vision EQXX, which relies on carbon fiber and plastic doors and aluminum brake discs to reduce not only weight but also dust emission by 90%.

The Mercedes concept also makes lightness its mantra when it comes to interiors, stripped of all that is superfluous and simplified in the shapes of the elements that make up the cabin.

The choice of materials was also based on sustainability, using only ecological coatings and, therefore, derived from recycled materials, such as Dinamica leather, or Deserttex, obtained by processing biomaterials derived from cacti, or Mylo, derived from mycelium. Finally, the bottom rugs are made from bamboo fiber. All of this weighs around 1,750 kg.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX Innovations

Among the most interesting aspects of the new Mercedes concept is the new infotainment system, which takes the man-machine experience to a new level, thanks to the implementation of neural networks and the provision of avatars that can be used in the metaverse.

Many of the innovations shown in the Vision EQXX will be applied to production models over the next two to three years. This was confirmed at a roundtable by Mercedes-Benz Director of Technology Markus Schaefer, who also discussed the possibility of transferring some of the know-how acquired from the Vision EQXX to SUVs, which are the most sought after on the market.

In the near future, explained Schäfer, the range will be increasingly customer-oriented, with cars that can be adapted in terms of battery capacity to meet all mobility and range requirements, with more and more equipment that can be ordered at a later date and therefore obtainable through an online purchase, and the possibility of purchasing cars on the Internet rather than at a dealership.