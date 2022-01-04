Meteor showers, eclipses, full moons: reasons to look at the sky in 2022

Total lunar eclipses, multiple meteor showers and supermoons will light up the sky in 2022. The new year will certainly be a delight for anyone gazing at the sky, which will be filled with celestial events predicted in the calendar.

There is always the possibility that the International Space Station is hovering over us (it is possible to find opportunities to spot it on this NASA page, in English). And if you ever want to know which planets will be visible in the sky from your location, check out the guide to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, also available in English.

See below for the major celestial events of 2022 so you can prepare your binoculars and telescope.

full moons and super moons

There will be 12 full moons in 2022, and two of them are classified as supermoons. Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is brighter and closer to Earth than usual and therefore appears to be larger.

Some astronomers say the phenomenon happens when the moon is at 90% of perigee — the point closest to the moon in relation to Earth. According to this definition, the full moons of June and July can be considered supermoons.

This is the list of full moons for 2022, according to Farmers’ Almanac:

January 17: Moon of the Wolf

February 16: Snow Moon

March 18: Earthworm Moon

April 16: Pink Moon

May 16: Moon of the Flower

June 14: Strawberry Moon

July 13: Deer Moon

August 11: Sturgeon Moon

September 10: Harvest Moon

October 9: Hunter’s Moon

November 8: Beaver Moon

December 7th: Cold Moon

While these are the popular names associated with the full moons of each month, they also carry varied meanings relative to Native American peoples.

Lunar and Solar Eclipses

There will be two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses in 2022, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Partial solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but blocks only some of the light. Be sure to wear appropriate solar eclipse glasses (not conventional sunglasses) if you wish to observe the phenomenon safely, as sunlight can be harmful to the eyes.

A partial solar eclipse could be seen on April 30 in the southern part of South America, the southeastern Pacific Ocean and the Antarctic Peninsula. The phenomenon will happen again on October 25, when it will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, North East Africa, Middle East, West Asia, India and West China.

The lunar eclipse only occurs during a full moon, when the Sun, Earth and Moon align, and the Moon passes in the Earth’s shadow. The Earth casts two shadows on the Moon during the eclipse. The penumbra is the “partial shadow”, the outermost less strong, and the umbra is the “total shadow”, darker.

When the full moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, it gets darker, but it doesn’t disappear. The sun’s rays that pass through the Earth’s atmosphere illuminate the Moon in a dramatic way, giving it a reddish hue—which is why it can be called the Blood Moon. Depending on the weather conditions in your area, it can look like rust, brick, or even blood.

This is because blue light passes through a greater atmospheric dispersion. So red light will be the dominant color when the sun’s rays pass through our atmosphere and are projected onto the Moon.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible between the 15th and 16th of May in Europe, Africa, South America and North America (except the most northwestern regions).

Another total lunar eclipse will take place on November 8th, visible in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America.

meteor showers

The new year has already started with the Quadrantid meteor shower, which should reach its peak this Monday night (3), with greater visibility in East Asia. This is the first of 12 meteor showers that will take place throughout the year. The next, the Lyrid meteor shower, is expected to peak only in April.

See upcoming meteor showers to watch in 2022:

Liridas: April 21st and 22nd

Aquarid Eta: May 4th and 5th

Southern Aquarius Delta: July 29th and 30th

Alpha Capricorns: July 30th and 31st

Perseids: 11th and 12th of August

Orionids: October 20th and 21st

Southern Tauris: November 4th and 5th

Northern Tauris: November 11th and 12th

Leonidas: November 17th and 18th

Geminis: December 13th and 14th

Ursids: December 21st and 22nd

If you live in an urban area, it is advisable to go to an area that is not covered by city lights, which can obstruct your vision. If you find an area unaffected by the lights, meteors can be visible every two minutes, from late night until dawn.

Find an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or towel to sit on so you can look straight up. Wait 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to get used to the darkness (no looking at your cell phone), and it will be easier for them to see the meteors.

