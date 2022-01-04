Microsoft promotes Halo Infinite in Brazil with giant mural in Santo Andr • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft is promoting Halo Infinite with a gigantic mural in Brazil.

The mural is an interpretation of the game’s cover by artist Marcelo Eco and can be seen on Coronel Oliveira Lima street in the city of Santo André.

The wall photograph, captured by Twitter user Luanzera, has already gone viral on social media. Many Halo and Xbox fans are surprised by this move by Microsoft.

Halo Infinite has been available for PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One since December 8th. Fans can either buy the game or gain access through their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

These types of murals are a recurrent tactic to promote video game, series and movie releases.