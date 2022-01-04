Minimum wage of 2022 does not buy even two food baskets in ES

Photo: Disclosure

Basic basket in Vitória cost BRL 668.17 in November 2021, according to Dieese

the value of the new minimum wage in BRL 1,212 it will not even be enough to buy two basic food baskets in the city of Vitória.

Taking into account the last data from the cost of the basket in the capital of Espírito Santo, informed by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies in November 2021, which was from BRL 668.17, the capixaba worker would have to spend more BRL 543.83 if you wanted to take home two food baskets. The value of each basket is equivalent to 55.12% of the minimum wage.

The cost in December 2021, according to Dieese, will be released by the end of this week.

The basic food basket consists of 13 items: meat, milk, beans, rice, flour, potatoes, tomatoes, bread, coffee, bananas, sugar, oil and butter. In Brazil, the amount of each ingredient varies according to the food tradition of three large areas of the country: the Southeast region, the South and Midwest regions and the North and Northeast regions.

Read too: New minimum wage of BRL 1,212 takes effect

There are values ​​that vary between regions of the country and, therefore, represent a different portion of the salary in each one of them. In most of the 17 capitals surveyed, however, the price of the basket in November represents more than half of the minimum wage.

According to Dieese, in November 2021, the minimum wage needed to maintain a family of four should be equivalent to R$5,969.17. This is equivalent to almost five times the value established for 2022.

The department indicates that more than 56 million people have the minimum wage as a reference for calculating their income.

Value further compromises the budget of low-income families, says economist

Economist Eduardo Araújo calculates that there was an increase of R$ 11.36% in the basic food basket in Vitória, compared to the values ​​of the basket in November 2021 and December 2020. The INPC (National Consumer Price Index) rose by 10 .02% in 2021.

Photo: Disclosure

Economist Eduardo Araújo says that the new minimum wage value does not follow

In this comparison, the basic food basket had an increase of 1% compared to inflation in 2021. It may seem a low index, but for a low-income family this is quite significant because these people’s budgets are very committed to food purchases. And it’s not just food that people need to buy. There are expenses with electricity, cooking gas, fuel (included in the bus fare)”, he explains.

Because of this, according to him, people with a minimum income are the most impacted by the price increase. “The correction of the minimum wage, unfortunately, does not follow the variation of some costs. The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which is a reference for the housing sector and for rent variation, rose by 17%. Who lives of rent, despite the increase in salary, its purchasing power has decreased”, he points out.

The economist believes that inflation in 2022 should decelerate. “It will rise around 5%, which is half of what we had in 2021. Prices may continue to rise, but not as fast as last year,” he believes. “But this does not mean that people will have this perception of price reduction. Costs will remain high,” he points out.

no real raise

The new value of the minimum wage for 2022, of R$ 1,212, was confirmed in a provisional measure published last Friday (31) and became effective as of January 1st.

The increase of R$112 (representing an increase of 10.18%) in relation to the amount in effect during 2021 (R$1,100) does not represent a real increase, but only the recomposition of inflationary losses.

The Ministry of Economy explained that the inflation rate measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) is used – which covers families with incomes from 1 to 5 minimum wages and aims to correct the purchasing power of wages.

The ministry says that the calculation of the new minimum wage considered an increase of 10.02% as the forecast INPC for the entire year of 2021.

“In this percentage, the INPC values ​​for the months of January to November and the government projections for the month of December were considered”, says the note.