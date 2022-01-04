Ministry of Health holds public hearing on vaccination of children against Covid this Tuesday | Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health holds, this Tuesday (4), a public hearing to discuss the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19.

According to the folder, the hearing, scheduled to start at 10 am, should “promote a debate with specialists in the health area”, “in order to obtain information to guide the operationalization and decision-making strategy”.

The immunization of children, however, is already recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since December 16 and already takes place in several countries (see list below).

On Monday (3), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, told journalists that the audience will hear experts “from different currents” so that they can decide on immunization.

Despite the minister’s statement, the proposal for the public consultation for the vaccination of children was contested in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

However, despite having previously stated that the government’s official position will only be released on January 5th, Queiroga anticipated on Monday that the pediatric doses will arrive in Brazil in the second half of January.

Without presenting a schedule of application, the minister also said that the vaccine will be available for parents who want to immunize their children.

For experts, vaccination of this group is essential not only to contain the pandemic, but to protect children from the emergence of new variants.

The adoption of the public consultation was not well regarded by technicians and scientists in the area, who saw in the attitude one more action by the Bolsonaro government against vaccines.

The public hearing – which takes place in person this Tuesday – was announced last month, when the Ministry of Health also decided to open a public consultation on the subject.

From December 24th to January 2nd, anyone could participate by filling out an online form in the consultation which, according to the folder, was open to “duly substantiated contributions”.

The form included questions about views held by the government, such as recommending a medical prescription requirement for vaccination.

Octavio Guedes: “As the idea is scoundrel, the questions are scoundrels too”

On December 16, Anvisa approved the use of a pediatric version of Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children in this age group.

The federal government, however, has not yet defined when it will start immunizing this group.

Since the green light from Anvisa, minister Queiroga has stated several times that the agency’s authorization is not enough to start vaccination.

‘Completely absurd news’, Dalcolmo analyzes public consultation on child vaccination

On December 20, he said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the issue on January 5th.

Queiroga also stated, at the time, that he had only received “a three-page document” from the agency and was still waiting for documents with a complete file.

The agency rebutted the minister’s statements, saying that it had not received a formal request for opinions, but that sending a dossier for analyzing medicines to the Ministry of Health “is not a legal requirement, or even a customary one.” It also publicly released the full technical opinion on the subject.

Queiroga says the ministry awaits documents from Anvisa on immunization of children; rebate agency

How childhood vaccinations should work

The vaccine for this audience differs from the one applied to adults.

That’s why the federal government awaits the arrival of a specific version of the product with different dosages and bottles, despite the active ingredient being the same.

1 of 2 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from age 12 (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the United States and European Union).

In October, Pfizer said that the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 years who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

Anvisa warns that authorization is based on data available so far and the results are evaluated at all times. See the agency’s guidelines:

The dose for children between 5 and 11 years of age is 1/3 of the formulation already approved in Brazil .

. The dosage is 10 micrograms.

The pediatric formulation is different from that previously approved for the public over 12 years old – therefore, the diluted adult formulation cannot be used. .

. The child who turns 12 years old between the first and second dose must maintain the pediatric dose .

. There are no studies on co-administration with other vaccines. According to Anvisa, until more studies come out, a 15-day gap is indicated between the Covid-19 vaccine and other immunizers on the children’s calendar .

The infectologist Renato Kfouri, representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations and who participated in the assessment of Pfizer with the agency, recalled that Covid killed more children than whooping cough, diarrhea, measles, flu and meningitis combined.

Vaccination of children around the world

Unlike Brazil, several countries have already started to vaccinate children against Covid-19. There are at least 16 nations, according to a survey by g1:

2 of 2 Differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa Differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa