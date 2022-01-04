Minutes begin to be exchanged, and Botafogo closes the hiring of Erison, ex-Brasil de Pelotas

THE Botafogo has a new reinforcement for the 2022 season. General Severiano’s club closed the hiring of Erison, a forward who played for Brasil de Pelotas in the last Series B of Brasileirão. The contractual minutes have already started to be exchanged between the parties and the 22-year-old athlete is expected in Rio de Janeiro.

+ Botafogo constitutes SAF CNPJ registration and concludes the legal phase for the arrival of a new investor



Erison was acquired by the company Kirin Soccer, a company that brokers players, along with XV de Piracicaba and will be transferred to Botafogo. The contract with Alvinegro will be for two years.

In principle, Botafogo will receive 50% of the company’s profit on a future sale of Erison. Kirin Soccer paid 200 thousand euros (R$ 1.3 million, at the current price) to have the player.

THE THING! he advanced Botafogo’s interest in hiring Erison, Brazil’s top scorer in Pelotas in the last Brazilian Championship. The striker is expected in Rio de Janeiro this week for exams.

Initially, the idea was that he would be loaned by XV de Piracicaba, but the company arrived in the middle and, understanding that he is a player with potential, acquired him and intends to put him in Botafogo, which will have no transfer costs – the club , of course, will pay the athlete’s monthly salaries.

Revealed by the XV de Piracicaba, Erison arrived in Brazil-RS in August last year and scored eight goals in 19 games in the last Serie B.