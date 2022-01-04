Morbius has postponed launch yet again; new premiere is in april

The Living Vampire movie from Marvel, morbius, once again had its debut postponed by Sony Pictures Entertainment. The production, starring Jared Leto, will no longer hit theaters from January 28th, but from April 1st (and that’s not a lie). Although a reason was not given, the change should reflect internationally and not just in the United States (via CinemaBlend).

In the plot, Jared Leto (Suicide squad) lives Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist who turns into a vampire during an experiment in which he tried to cure a blood disease. The character was created by roy thomas and Gil Kane in 1971, as Arachnid’s villain.

The starring film is directed by Daniel Espinosa (protecting the enemy), and has a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama (power Rangers). Matt Smith (The Crown), Adria Arjona (Circle of Fire: The Revolt) and Tyrese Gibson (Fast and furious) complete the cast.

Before the move, morbius it was scheduled to debut in Brazil on January 21, 2022. The new national date has not yet been informed.