More than 100 Corvettes await destruction after factory tornado

A few weeks ago, a tornado in the US state of Kentucky hit a General Motors plant responsible for manufacturing the Chevrolet Corvette C8, with around 120 models being damaged. With no possibility of repair, the cars were taken to a plot of land where they await their total destruction.

It is believed that, until the publication of the images on social networks, other cars have already been crushed by the automaker – according to some internet users, only 104 units appear in the images.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Due to the incident, the factory – which had its production interrupted – will have its delay aggravated for the replacement of models.

“We can confirm that a fire occurred as a result of the tornado at the Bowling Green plant in the early hours of Saturday (December 11) and caused damage to the facilities, including the roof and an employee entrance,” GM said in a statement at the time of the shutdown .

Watch:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.