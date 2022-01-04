Morgan Stanley Sees Good Time to Pinch Stocks to Bottom – Money Times

Stock investors in the United States they can “add a little more spice” to their choices as the new year begins and the pressure to keep up with the rates eases, according to strategists at the Morgan Stanley.

“As we enter 2022, the key question for investors is whether they want to stick with the relative winners or whether it’s time to start fishing for losers at the bottom,” wrote strategists led by Michael Wilson in a note to clients on Monday. market.

“While we continue to favor large cap defensive assets that have worked, we recommend creating a bar with stocks that have already been hammered but offer good prospects at a reasonable multiple.”

After a year of spectacular earnings and rising US equity earnings, most strategists now expect more modest returns in 2022.

That’s because they believe the post-pandemic economic recovery is past its peak, as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on stimulus measures that fueled the rebound.

Beating benchmarks has also become more challenging as the rally becomes more contained, with most gains concentrated in a handful of high-cap companies in the S&P 500.

“We still recommend a defensive bias in large-cap assets, given tighter financial conditions and slowing growth,” Morgan Stanley strategists said on Monday, highlighting real estate, healthcare and consumer staples as potential winners against the emerging macroeconomic scenario.

Opportunities also exist elsewhere, such as small- and mid-cap stocks, they say.

“Despite the quality bias since March 2021, the value of small companies has outpaced the growth of small companies by 25 percentage points – a mirror image of the big ones,” the strategists wrote. For analysts, it’s a relevant alpha, which shows the ability of an investment to yield higher-than-expected returns, and is related to another key view: multiples matter.