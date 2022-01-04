Morning with Sputnik Brasil: highlights of this Monday, January 3rd

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220103/manha-com-sputnik-brasil-destaques-desta-segunda-feira-3-de-janeiro-20896422.html

Anvisa wants the end of the cruise season The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) contraindicates the embarkation of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days, after the increase in cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks on board the vessels that operate in the country. Anvisa reinforced the need for an immediate interruption of the cruise ship season in Brazil, as they are putting the country at risk with a new wave of the disease. According to Anvisa, the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads quickly among people close to aboard ships, with a high chance of contracting COVID-19 on cruises. Sunday (2), nearly four thousand flights were canceled in the world, with approximately half of them in the US alone, according to the G1 portal. Among the main reasons for cancellations and delays are the rapid advancement of the Ômicron variant due to its rapid spread, and bad weather. According to the World Health Organization, cited by the G1, the highest percentage increase in cases of COVID-19 occurred in the Americas, with the US reaching 1.2 million new cases, while Canada reached 80 thousand cases and the Argentina at 66,000. Interest rate hike makes life difficult for investors in Brazil Investors will have additional challenges in 2022 to deal with the global interest rate hike, with the world’s main central banks confirming monetary tightening to contain global inflation, according to Folha de São Paul. Furthermore, with market uncertainty due to COVID-19, US and European exchanges continue to operate aimlessly in an unusual environment. In the case of Brazil, the country still faces an unstable internal scenario due to the electoral dispute. Israel will start to apply the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19On Sunday (2), Israel announced that it will offer the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 for people over 60 and health professionals, becoming the first country to more comprehensively apply the second booster against the disease. Israel is currently facing a spike in infections, driven by the Ômicron variant, reaching 4,085 new cases on Thursday (30). Altogether, the country has recorded 8,243 deaths by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Terrorist attack leaves at least 20 soldiers injured and 5 dead in Syria As a result of a terrorist attack, at least five soldiers died and another 20 were injured. According to Syrian media, a military bus was attacked by an Islamic State terrorist group (a banned terrorist group in Russia and other countries) approximately 50 kilometers east of the third station in the Syrian desert. Furthermore, the attack was accompanied by firing from a 23mm cannon.

