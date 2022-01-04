Most Promising Professions for 2022

According to a study carried out by Pagegroup, there are 39 professions that will be more promising for the year 2022. And according to the study, the technology areas will continue to lead the job market in the year that started.

The research includes professions considered to be high-ranking, middle and top management, technical and management support levels, as well as outsourced and temporary workers.

In an interview with CNN, Gil Van Delft President of PageGroup in Brazil said, “We’ve also seen a trend towards executive hiring linked to financial planning, cost reduction and expansion into new markets, in addition to a greater volume of positions linked to diversity and inclusion”.

Check out the list of the most promising professions and salaries for 2022 now