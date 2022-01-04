Most Promising Professions for 2022

The expectation is for post-pandemic resumption and growth
According to a study carried out by Pagegroup, there are 39 professions that will be more promising for the year 2022. And according to the study, the technology areas will continue to lead the job market in the year that started.
The research includes professions considered to be high-ranking, middle and top management, technical and management support levels, as well as outsourced and temporary workers.
In an interview with CNN, Gil Van Delft President of PageGroup in Brazil said, “We’ve also seen a trend towards executive hiring linked to financial planning, cost reduction and expansion into new markets, in addition to a greater volume of positions linked to diversity and inclusion”.
Check out the list of the most promising professions and salaries for 2022 now
- Software developer – AgroTechs. Salary: R$ 7 thousand to R$ 15 thousand + variable remuneration;
- Business development manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand + variable remuneration;
- Media and performance coordinator. Salary: R$ 8 thousand to R$ 12 thousand;
- SEO Specialist. R$7 thousand to R$10 thousand;
- Business Intelligence Analyst. Salary: R$4,000 to R$11,000;
- Supply manager. Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;
- Production and maintenance manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;
- Logistics manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 22 thousand;
- Product owner. Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand + variable;
- Head of credit & collection; Salary: R$ 20 thousand and R$ 25 thousand + variable;
- Accounting analyst. Salary: R$7.5 thousand to R$9 thousand;
- Financial planning analyst. Salary: R$8 thousand to R$9 thousand;
- Legal manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 30 thousand;
- Acquisition of Talents – PCD. Salary: R$ 6 thousand to R$ 7.5 thousand;
- Hospital operations director.Salary: R$30,000 to R$45 thousand;
- Commercial Director – medical devices.Salary: R$ 30 thousand to R$ 45 thousand + 4 salaries;
- CEO – Hospitals.Salary: R$40 thousand to R$60 thousand;
- Occupational doctor – coordinator; Salary: R$ 8 thousand to R$ 10 thousand for 15 hours a week;
- Pharmacovigilance analyst. Salary: R$5.3 thousand to R$7 thousand;
- PMO/Project Manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;
- BI/Data Analyst. Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$12 thousand;
- Software Testing Analyst.Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$12,000;
- Developer/programmer; Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$13 thousand;
- Data & Analytics Manager. Salary: R$22 thousand and R$35 thousand;
- Software Engineering Manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 35 thousand;
- FrontEnd Developer.Salário: R$ 13 thousand to R$ 17 thousand;
- Mobile developer. Salary: from R$ 6 thousand to R$ 8 thousand for junior level; R$9 thousand to R$12,000 for full level; R$12,000 to R$18,000 for senior level; Up to R$25,000 for specialists;
- Business consultant. Salary: R$ 2.5 thousand to R$ 8 thousand;
- Account Manager. Salary: R$ 3.5 thousand to R$ 10 thousand;
- Marketing analyst. Salary: R$3,000 to R$9,000;
- Digital Marketing Analyst. Salary: R$ 6 thousand to R$ 12 thousand;
- CMO (Chief Marketing Officer). Salary: R$30 thousand to R$40 thousand;
- Product Marketing Manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 30 thousand;
- Recruiter. Salary: R$3,000 to R$12,000;
- Compensation and benefits analyst. Salary: R$6.5 thousand to R$12 thousand;
- HR Business Partner Manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 26 thousand – with attractive package and 3 to 4 salary bonuses;
- Talent Acquisition Manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand;
- Customer Service Analyst. Salary: R$4,000 to R$6.5 thousand;
- Sales Executive – Digital Media Technologies. Salary: R$ 16 thousand to R$ 30 thousand + commissions.