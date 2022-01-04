Mourão ends his vacation and returns to Brasília, but with no schedule

The vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, will arrive in Brasília this Monday, 3rd, after a vacation in Bahia. Mourão’s return to the federal capital comes after President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, with a condition of intestinal obstruction. According to the vice president’s office, however, his return was already scheduled and is not related to Bolsonaro’s hospitalization.

Also according to Mourão’s advisors, the vice president will not be dispatching in the next few days: he will only return to work, at first, next week. The official calendar does not record appointments for this Monday.

The vice president of the Republic is the first in the line of succession, and assumes command of the country if the incumbent is unable to work – as in the case of surgery, for example. To the state, the surgeon-physician accompanying Bolsonaro, Antônio Luiz Macedo, said that he will only decide on the need for a new procedure this Tuesday, 4, after examining Bolsonaro. “When I arrive, I’m going straight to the hospital, I’m going to examine it properly and see if there’s a need for an operation or not,” he said.

This Monday, Mourão said he believed that Bolsonaro could “continue to exercise his functions normally”, even though he was hospitalized. The vice president was at the Aratu Naval Base, a Navy facility located just 18km from downtown Salvador (BA). He had been resting there with his family since December 27th.

Even hospitalized, Bolsonaro does not need to interrupt his activities, transmitting the exercise of the Presidency of the Republic to Mourão. That’s what happened the last time he was hospitalized for the same problem, in July of this year. According to the latest medical bulletin, released by the Vila Nova Star hospital this Monday morning, the President of the Republic’s picture is “stable”.

The new hospitalization stems from the attack to the knife suffered by the then presidential candidate in September 2018, during the electoral campaign in the city of Juiz de Fora (MG).