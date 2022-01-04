Moving average of cases in Brazil almost doubles in a week

posted on 01/03/2022 10:01 PM / updated on 01/03/2022 10:01 PM



(credit: BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)

The number of covid-19 cases rose again at a worrying level in Brazil. Last week, the moving average increased by 95.3% — rising from 4.3 thousand cases on December 27 to 8,400 this Monday (3/01).

According to the Ministry of Health’s daily update, 22.3 million people have caught covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, the country’s Health departments registered 11,850 new diagnoses of the disease.

The number of people who lost their lives to the virus reached 619,209 cases. The latest daily update recorded 76 deaths, but there are still 2830 deaths still under investigation.

The state of Roraima did not send this Monday’s data. The numbers, in general, are lower on Sundays, Mondays and on the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are usually more daily logs due to the updated data accumulation.

Immunized

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 161,268,710, equivalent to 75.6% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 28,202 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with secretariats in 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 161 million vaccinated, 143.5 million received the second dose, which represents 67.29% of the population with complete immunization against the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 125,263 people received this booster dose. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster (492,580), Brazil administered 648,088 doses this Monday.

In proportional terms, Piauí is the state that has vaccinated its population the most so far: 83.03% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. The lowest percentage is found in Roraima, where 55.28% received the vaccine. In absolute numbers, the largest number of people vaccinated with the first dose is in São Paulo (38.2 million), followed by Minas Gerais (16.6 million) and Rio de Janeiro (13 million).

(with agencies)