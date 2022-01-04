MP asks for the bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group, including the ITA, and the blocking of the company’s owner’s assets

SAO PAULO — The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) asked the Court to block the assets of businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus and declare the bankruptcy of Viação Itapemirim and ITA Transportes Aéreos.

The prosecution claims that there are signs of a series of irregularities committed by Piva and company managers in order to decapitalize Itapemirim and use the resources of the bus company, under judicial recovery, to build the now suspended airline.

The request was made by prosecutor Nilton Belli Filho on December 29 and still needs to be considered by the courts, which may still occur during the recess of the Judiciary, since the MP asked for an urgent decision. The prosecution also wants ITA Transportes Aéreos to be included in the vehicle’s judicial recovery process.





Itapemirim filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 and Piva took control of the company, which until then was owned by the Cola family, as it held the company’s credit rights. The company’s judicial reorganization plan was approved by the Courts in 2019, but has not been complied with.

In the interpretation of the prosecutor Belli Filho, the abrupt end of the operation of ITA – Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos should entail a series of expenses that, strictly speaking, will have consequences on the vehicle, which does not pay creditors and employees and recently announced the cancellation of bus routes .

controversial constitution

The airline announced on December 17 that it would suspend its operations, in theory temporarily, not serving more than 40,000 passengers with purchased airline tickets. On the same day, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) suspended the company’s license to operate, which makes the resumption of flights unlikely.

For the prosecutor, the constitution of the airline is controversial because it was not provided for in the judicial reorganization plan of Itapemirim and would have diverted resources supposedly committed to the settlement of the vehicle’s liabilities for the formation of the air transport company.

“The subsidies listed (given) show that the partner Sidnei Piva would have promoted, even tacitly as provided for in the recovery plan, the air transport activity, including making loans with the appearance of fraud, with the constitution of legal entities abroad through the contribution of large resources that, in theory, can be used to evade foreign currency and other illegal activities”, says the representation of the Public Ministry in the records of judicial reorganization of Itapemirim.

The prosecution states that “for a long time (…) it points out inconsistencies in the conduct of the recovery by the managers of the Itapemirim Group, among them the constitution of an airline company in default of the bankruptcy creditors and the federal tax authorities, as there are fiscal disputes that supersede the R$2 billion”.

under the same hat

The fact that Piva is the controller of the vehicle and of the airline would demonstrate that the two companies belong to the same economic group, which would justify the inclusion of the airline in the bus company’s judicial recovery.

“In the event of a decision on the convoltion (change) of the bankruptcy recovery, the air operation will be attracted (…) to the conglomerate controlled and headed by Viação Itapemirim, and the companies under its yoke – Ita Transportes, Viação Caiçara, Transportes Itapemirim, Imobiliária Bianca, Cola Comercial and Flecha Turismo”, says the Public Ministry.

“By acting contrary to the objectives of the recovery (judicial of Itapemirim), the partners are subject to the sanction of removal”, argues the MP-SP.

The agency asks the Court to declare the unavailability of Piva’s assets.

The prosecution also emphasizes that in the case there would be “the hypotheses of bankruptcy in default”, that is, bankruptcy, for non-compliance with obligations assumed in the judicial reorganization plan and for the alleged emptying of the company’s assets that would compromise the settlement of liabilities.

The MP-SP asks that, even if the judge in the case refuses to declare the bankruptcy of the group, he immediately removes Piva from operations due to suspicions of irregularities.

The prosecution claims that the businessman made unjustifiable expenses in relation to the capital of Itapemirim, unjustifiably decapitalizing the company and carrying out operations that were harmful to its functioning.