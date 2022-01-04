MS confirms 6 cases of “flurone”, one in the Capital – Cidades

In a mask, residents of the Capital walk through the Center. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed this Tuesday (4) six cases of “flurone”, the name used for patients who had, at the same time, infection with the influenza virus and the coronavirus.

Four of them were in Corumbá, being two boys, both nine years old, in addition to a man, 55 years old, and a baby, five years old. Another was registered in Dourados, a 21-year-old individual and the last confirmation came from a 19-year-old patient from Campo Grande.

According to the SES (State Department of Health), none had received immunizing from influenza, but the evolution of cases was as expected and all were discharged.

Confirmation was made after genomic sequencing performed at Lacen (Central Public Health Laboratory) in Mato Grosso do Sul and sent to Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo (SP).

The first place in the world to record this co-infection was Israel – a pregnant woman had mild symptoms and was seen at an Israeli hospital, which reported that she had not taken influenza or coronavirus vaccines.

At least six cases have already been confirmed in the country – two in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), three in Fortaleza (CE) and one in São Paulo (SP).