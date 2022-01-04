Nathan Silva’s release to Galo gave percentage of future sale to Atlético-GO – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Requested by Atlético in June of last year, at the request of coach Cuca, defender Nathan Silva left Atlético-GO, where he was doing an excellent season, and returned to Cidade do Galo to, finally, be featured in the club that revealed him to the world of the ball. Absolute title holder, alongside Junior Alonso, the 24-year-old player gained prominence and started to arouse the attention of clubs in the Old Continent.

Although club and athlete deny that there are proposals for him to leave Rooster this early this year, behind the scenes there is talk of the interest of Italians and Portuguese in the defender, born in Oliveira. This Monday (3), the report found important information about the percentage that the former club (Atlético-GO) would have in a possible sale.

According to Rádio Sagres, from Goiânia, Dragão would have 10% of Nathan Silva’s economic rights. THE Itatiaia spoke with the president of rubro-negro, Adson Batista, and he explained the situation and the agreement made with the board of directors of Galo.

“When we did the wrongdoing, it was good sense from Rodrigo Caetano, who is a very serious and decent guy. He saw our willingness to not disturb the player or Atlético. We have a very good partnership, including with some boys from the base who go to Galo and we keep percentages and some important things between the clubs, which have a great relationship”, emphasizes Batista.

“We have a document for a future sale. Atlético passed this on to us (10% of 75% of Galo’s) and we have everything documented”, he adds. Also according to Itatiaia’s investigation, Nathan Silva is entitled to 25% of the economic rights.

