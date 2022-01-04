Nelson Rubens shares video of MC Mirella naked in the bath

MC Mirella ended up posting, by mistake, a nude on his Instagram Stories this Monday (3). Upon realizing the mistake, the funkeira deleted the post. However, it was too late. On other social networks, Internet users quickly reposted the video where the famous woman appears completely naked.

“Bomb”

One of the people who ended up sharing the artist’s explicit content, for example, was the presenter Nelson Rubens, 84 years old. At the twitter, the journalist released the video of naked MC Mirella and even played with the situation:

Advertising Unable to load ad

“OkOk BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: MC Mirella went to send nudes, but the address was wrong… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is “in her skin”… Veeeejaaaa!”, wrote the former presenter of TV Fama.

Nelson Rubens shares video of naked MC Mirella (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

MC Mirella on OnlyFans

The video published by MC Mirella is part of the content that the funkeira usually shares on erotic platforms, such as on OnlyFans, where it has been very successful.

In 2021, inclusive, Dynho Alves’ ex-wife made millions on the adult content site. Over there, the famous is always sharing photos and videos in which she appears completely naked.

“I was already posting a picture like that on my Instagram, I was already losing money. I’m not a muggle at all, right? Since I do it without making money, I’m going to do it to make money and do something professional”, told the artist to Lucas Selfie’s Lavando aClothes podcast.

SEE MORE: MC Mirella she sensualizes in sheer lingerie and excites fans