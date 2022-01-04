Nelson Rubens shocks when posting nude by MC Mirella

The host Nelson Rubens got in bad shape this Monday, the 3rd, when sharing a video of the MC Mirella completely naked, taking a shower and caressing her private parts. The record in question was published by herself, by mistake, on Instagram, and immediately deleted.

In contact with the journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the Em Off portal, the lawyer of the ex-Fazenda, Adelia Soares, said he is already taking the appropriate measures. The contractor of TV network! has already been notified out of court.

“How absurd. I think it’s amazing that Nelson Rubens is a public person, because people see kids, teenagers posting this kind of content when it leaks… But he really surprised me. I don’t know if no one warned him, but what he did is a crime.”, expressed Adelia.

On Nelson Rubens’ share, which was deleted minutes later, he captioned: “OkOk, BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: Mc Mirella went to send nudes, but the address was wrong… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is ‘behind her skin’… Veeeejaaaa”. the presenter of TV Fame, however, received a barrage of criticism from users of the social network.

