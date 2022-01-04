Netflix will be required to show live TV channels in Russia

THE Russia continues to impose stricter rules on foreign technology companies operating in the country. After fining Google and Apple for not banning content flagged as “illegal”, the government will demand that the Netflix show live TV channels to Russian subscribers, as reported by The Moscow Times on Wednesday (29).

According to the publication, the telecommunications regulatory authority Roskomnadzor went on to classify the streaming as an “audiovisual service”. With this, the platform will be obliged to transmit at least 20 TV channels to local users, if it wants to maintain its activities in the country.

One of the channels the streaming giant will need to add to its portfolio for Russian subscribers is NTV, focusing on news and entertainment. the broadcasters channel one, owned by the state, and Spas, belongs to Russian Orthodox Church, are also in the package.

The Netflix Russia catalog is expected to offer live TV channels soon.Source: Unsplash

This obligation has received a series of criticisms, mainly due to the fact that the stations, in their majority, are used for the dissemination of advertisements in favor of the administration led by President Vladimir Putin. The display of live channels on Netflix, in Russia, will take effect from March 2022.

More rules ahead

To continue operating in Russian territory, the American big tech will still have to comply with other requirements of the Putin government in the coming months. One of them is the creation of a subsidiary of the company in the country, something that the regulators demanded of several other international companies.

Do not display content that promotes the “extremism” is another requirement of the authorities for the streaming platform. According to the local press, this restriction serves to make it difficult to spread the ideas of opponents of the Russian state.

So far, Netflix has not commented on whether it will comply with the restrictions or choose to leave the country.