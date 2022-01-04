Newborn is found in airplane toilet trash in Mauritius

Airport workers in Mauritius found a newborn baby in a dumpster in an airplane bathroom. A 20-year-old woman, suspected of giving birth and abandoning the child during the flight, was arrested.

Air Mauritius airline aircraft arrived from Madagascar at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam international airport on 1 January. The discovery was made when officials carried out a routine inspection, according to the BBC.

The baby was rushed to a public hospital, where the child’s mother was also admitted under police surveillance. The woman initially denied giving birth, but tests confirmed she had gone into labor.

The suspect, who arrived in Mauritius with permission to work for two years, will be interrogated and accused of abandoning her disability after leaving the hospital. She and the baby are doing well.