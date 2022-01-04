Next chapter, Tuesday, January 4 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera, which airs this Tuesday (4):

Neném’s family is devastated by the repercussion of Teca’s video. Carmem hides from Flávia and Marcelo is relieved. Rose is suspicious of Celina’s behavior.

Tigger shows the video of Neném to her parents. Nedda, his ex-wives and daughters are rude to Neném. Joana confesses her love for Guilherme to Rose. Paula gets furious when she finds out the reason for Trombada and Baby’s argument. Guilherme is unable to convince Joana to participate in the project at his clinic.

Conrado tells him that Roni will work for him. Leco and Neco are fired and blame Betina. Daniel finds the photo Celine hides from Rose. Neném and Paula reconcile. Nedda goes to talk to Roni and questions her son about the injuries. Leco and Neco threaten Betina. Celina demands to talk to Guilherme about Rose.

