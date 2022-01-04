‘Nirvana Baby’ Case Rejected by California Court

California courts have rejected the suit for Spencer Elden, who appears naked on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album as a four-month-old baby, in 1991.

In August 2021, Elden sued the band alleging that he had been sexually exploited as a child. His lawyers pointed out that the image made the young man look like a “sex worker” for a dollar bill.

According to The Guardian, the young man has sought damages of at least $150,000 from each of the 15 defendants, counting the band members who are still alive, the album’s record labels and distributors, and Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love .

According to the BBC, the band filed for the case to be dropped in December, saying Elden’s arguments were without merit. Lawyers pointed out that anyone who owned the album would be guilty of possessing child pornography, for example.

In addition, the band’s lawyers also argued that Elden took advantage of his notoriety for being “Nirvana’s baby” for a long time. The defense pointed out that he has already redone the album cover, tattooed ‘Nevermind’ and autographed album covers for sale on Ebay.

Elden’s team of lawyers had until December 30 to respond to Nirvana’s annulment request, but missed the deadline, prompting the action of Judge Fernando Olguin, responsible for rejecting the case.