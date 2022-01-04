‘No Chance’ Lukaku’s Leaving Chelsea in 2022, Says TV

In recent days, centre-forward Romelu Lukaku has put himself in the eye of a hurricane by publicly complaining about his situation at Chelsea, indicating he is not happy with the team’s style of play and saying he will return to Inter Milan for years to come. However, according to ‘Sky Sports’, a transfer taking the Belgian out of London is ruled out this year.

The winter transfer window is open and, at the end of the 2021/22 season, the player would have one more opportunity to leave the Blues. Despite this, after a meeting between Lukaku, coach Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea officials, the parties were settled and the striker will remain at the club, trying to repair the relationship with fans and squad on the field.

The publication points out that Lukaku has now agreed to “let football do the talking” for him. As such, speculation that he would be willing to leave Chelsea to meet Antonio Conte at Tottenham would be false, according to TV.

This season, Lukaku has yet to play up to the €115m Chelsea paid for his signing, below the level he has shown at Internazionale. In all, there are 18 games and seven goals in 2021/22.