No Triage Center, find out how testing against Covid-19 in Brusque takes place

From this Tuesday, 4, testing of Covid-19 in Brusque, carried out by the Unified Health System (SUS), will be carried out after screening in Basic Health Units (UBS) in the city. The organization was created after the decrease in daily cases, a reflection of the start of vaccination in 2021. The Triage Center operated at Arena Brusque until December 30th.

Now, whoever has respiratory symptoms should seek assistance from the UBS in the neighborhoods where they live, between 8:00 and 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00. At night and on weekends and holidays, reception is done at the Dom Joaquim and Azambuja hospitals, which maintain an agreement with the city hall through the SUS.

According to the director of Health Surveillance, Ariane Fischer, the patient with symptoms will go through the UBS and will be evaluated by the doctor. If necessary, you will be sent to perform the test. “It will be necessary for the unit’s physician to assess whether he is already taking medication or taking the exam. There are 24 health units available in the city”, he says.

After the evaluation, if the patient needs to take the Covid-19 test, he will be referred to the testing center, which will remain in the Arena. However, at this location, the tests will only be done by appointment by the UBS.

Covid-19 in January

On Monday 3, the epidemiological bulletin of Covid-19 de Brusque points out that there are no patients admitted to the ICU Covid, only two admitted to the ward. Regarding the pandemic, Ariane assesses that a fourth wave of the disease is difficult to happen.

“Ômicron is highly contagious, but the symptoms are subtle, sometimes the person gets the variant and doesn’t even realize it. This new wave, if it comes, will be very mild, and we also have broad vaccination coverage. In other words, if a person contracts the virus, he may not even realize it. However, we have low third dose coverage. Pfizer’s immunizing agent is proven to protect against this variant”, he adds.

Ariane concludes that, from this Tuesday, 4th, the Covid-19 vaccination will continue at Uniasselvi, from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday.

