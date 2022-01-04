No Winner for Months, US Lottery Prize Goes to R$3 Billion | lotteries

Play/US PowerBall Lottery No winner for months, US lottery prize rolls up to R$3 billion

If you found the R$ 378 million drawn by Mega da Virada a jackpot, you’ll be surprised by the prize of Powerball, one of the main lotteries in the United States. With no winner for three months, the prize pool totaled US$ 552 million (about R$ 3 billion, at current prices), after the last draw, held this Monday (3).

The last winner took home US$700 million (about R$3.9 billion currently) in early October.

The biggest prize in Powerball’s history took place in 2016, when three people shared US$ 1.58 billion (about R$ 8.36 billion at the current rate).

The chance of winning Powerball is 1 in 292 million. For comparison purposes, in Mega da Virada, there is 1 chance in 50 million.

Mega of the Turn

Two bets divide the R$ 378 million offered by Mega da Virada last Friday (31). The lucky ones are from Cabo Frio (RJ) and Campinas (SP), and each one took home exactly R$ 189,062,363.74. The numbers drawn were 12 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 33 – 46 .

Another 1,712 bettors managed to hit the corner, guaranteeing R$50,861.33. The prize for four numbers was divided between 143,494 games, the equivalent of R$ 866.88.

In Mega da Virada, the prize does not accumulate, that is, if no one hits the six tens, whoever hits five wins. To date, no one has won the super prize alone.