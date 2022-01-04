Noca predicts Lara’s reconciliation with ‘dead’ and despairs · TV News

After meeting Christian’s twin brother (Cauã Reymond), Noca (Marieta Severo) will lose the fear of spying on the future in the tarot. In Um Lugar ao Sol (Um Lugar ao Sol), she’ll go back to consulting the cards just looking for clues to Lara’s (Andréia Horta) fate. Once again, the elderly woman will see her granddaughter’s ex-fiancé who, for both of them, is dead, present in the cook’s life in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Noca will tell the relative that a person from her past will change her path, but the young woman will not understand what her grandmother’s prediction means. In the plot, the character of Marieta Severo hid from Lara that she saw Christian alive every time she played the tarot cards right after the boy’s supposed tragic death.

The woman went so far as to “lock” the tarot in a drawer for fear of something bad and supernatural in her granddaughter’s fate. Now, believing that Christian is Renato, the veteran will have a question mark in her mind whenever she thinks that a person from the past, and not Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will be the one to cross the cook’s path and change her course. .

The changes in the girl’s life will not take long to happen. Starting this week, her marriage to Mateus (Dalton Mello) will enter a new crisis. The merchant will be jealous of the Redentor executive when he catches him locked up with his wife in the restaurant’s warehouse.

Bandits will arrest the two of them in the room after a robbery, but until Marie’s father (Maju Lima) is sure that he hasn’t caught the betrayal, chaos will have set in in the serial written by Lícia Manzo.

Lara’s marriage breaks down

Starting next week, new quarrels between the couple will erupt with each chapter until Matthew decides to take a break from the relationship. He will travel with his daughter to reflect.

With that, Lara will end up even closer to the man she believes is her ex-fiancé’s twin. To make matters worse, Christian will have an argument with Ravi and believe that the ex-driver has told his secret to the cook. He will kiss her and declare himself in love, only after that the faker will see that Lara still doesn’t know that he has usurped her brother’s identity.

A Place in the Sun will have 107 chapters in all. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including alternative endings were shot to throw off the specialized press. The serial will be replaced from March 14th by the remake of Pantanal.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

