Notre-Dame’s Renovation Plans Revolt Some Preservationists – International

PARIS – The latest in a series of controversies surrounding the renovation of the Notre Dame took place on Thursday, when a commission of heritage experts gave the green light for a renovation inside the fire-stricken cathedral.

The Architecture and National Heritage Commission of France approved proposals from the Paris diocese to give Notre-Dame a more modern look before its planned reopening in 2024, including the installation of contemporary artwork and new lighting effects. Opponents say the changes will demean the 850-year-old cathedral and disrupt the harmony of its Gothic design.

The heritage committee also authorized cathedral administrators to reorganize the tabernacle and other items to create more space for visitors. Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, parish priest of Notre-Dame, said the proposals would allow for an easier and more enjoyable visit to the religious monument and would create “a dialogue” between Notre-Dame’s medieval architecture and new, more modern features.

Works of art from the 20th and 21st centuries can be placed alongside paintings by old masters in the cathedral’s collection, such as Mathieu Le Nain’s “Nativity of the Virgin Mary,” Chauvet said.

He added that the diocese is also considering light projections on the walls of some chapels that would display small portions of the Bible.

Most confessionals would move to the first floor in the reorganization of the cathedral’s roughly 2,000 furniture items, Chauvet said, and Notre-Dame’s more than 12 million annual visitors would enter through the central portal rather than a side door.

“The idea is that the faithful, or visitors, are primarily impacted by the grandeur, by the beauty of Notre-Dame,” said Chauvet.

However, the addition of modern touches threatens to deface the cathedral, according to dozens of cultural and intellectual figures who have spoken out against the proposals.

Notre-Dame has already gone through more than two years of painstaking restoration efforts after a fire at the site in April 2019 destroyed the tower and most of the roof. The building is now secure enough to begin the reconstruction process, which should be completed in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Initially, French authorities thought of taking the opportunity to significantly rework the cathedral’s architecture. Heritage experts recommended that the monument be restored to its former state, and last year, President Emmanuel Macron dropped the idea of ​​replacing the 19th-century tower with something more contemporary.

On Tuesday, around 100 public figures in France signed an open letter in the conservative newspaper Le Figaro entitled “Notre-Dame de Paris: What the Fire Spares the Diocese Wants to Destroy.”

The signatories, who include Alain Finkielkraut and Pierre Nora of the prestigious Académie Française, said some proposals resemble “’immersive” cultural projects where futility often competes with kitsch.”

The newspaper Le Monde said the proposals had led to a fierce battle within the French Catholic Church between “the defenders of modernity and ecumenism and the guardians of a nostalgic conservatism”.

Some conservative British newspapers criticized parts of the renovation plan about creating “emotional spaces” and “a tour of discovery”. A headline in The Daily Telegraph said Notre-Dame was facing a “Disney-style makeover.”

Didier Rykner, editor-in-chief of the art magazine La Tribune de l’Art and one of the signatories of the open letter at Le Figaro, said British press criticism was based on caricatures but that he agreed with its general thrust.

“It’s an old lady,” he said of the church. “There is a story that we must respect, that people today cannot erase with a stroke.”

The equity committee may have heard some of the criticisms. She did not accept the proposal presented by the diocese in its entirety and rejected or questioned some elements. The committee denied a request, for example, to remove statues of saints from various chapels. He also called for a review of a design for removable benches that have been proposed as a replacement for the cathedral’s traditional wooden chairs, according to a statement released on Thursday by the minister of culture.

Chauvet said the changes inside Notre-Dame were not revolutionary and would just “make a little more sense to visitors.”

“Don’t think we’re going to make a Disneyland,” he said. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

