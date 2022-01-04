Now, Caixa allows withdrawal from the FGTS with values ​​from R$ 500; understand

Those who opt for the withdrawal-anniversary modality of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees – FGTS, can therefore advance up to three years through a loan granted by Caixa Econômica Federal. The application process can now also be done directly through the cashier app. The credit line does not carry out restriction analysis, as the payment guarantee comes directly from the FGTS balance.

Previously, the minimum loan amount using the FGTS in this modality was R$2,000.00. From now on, Caixa started releasing the loan with a minimum amount of R$500. In this way, all those with a balance of more than R$500 in the FGTS can apply for the loan.

It is noteworthy that the more installments are paid in advance, the higher the interest will be. The monthly interest base is 1.49% and counts for the years that were brought forward. Thus, you should calculate, for example, three years in advance with this monthly interest amount.

For the worker who chooses to receive three years in advance of the withdrawal-birthday, the debt for each equivalent period will be paid in the month of the anniversary. In this case, following the hiring. The calculation of the amount that can be borrowed is based on the amount of the withdrawal-birthday which, therefore, varies according to the balance the worker has in the fund.

When calculating the value of the portion that the worker is entitled to withdraw, just multiply by the amount of withdrawals you want to make in advance. Thus, the total interest will vary according to the number of months in the interval between taking out the credit and the anniversary.

The withdrawal-birthday modality became valid in 2019 and the worker who opts for it can take a portion of the FGTS every year in the month of the birthday. However, they lose the right to withdraw the entire amount if they are fired without just cause. The only right to withdraw in these cases will be the 40% termination fine due upon unfair dismissal.

