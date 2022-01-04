Nubank Shopping adds PlayStation, Xbox, Shopee, Nike and more

Nubank announced this Tuesday (4) the addition of three new categories (Games, Travel and Pet) and ten new stores to its e-commerce tab, originally launched in November 2021. Nubank Shoping gives access to Netshoes, Zattini, shopee, Nike, Centauro, Booking.com, Xbox, Playstation, Hype Games and Petlove.

With the novelty, digital bank customers will have access to special conditions and discounts. To use the benefits, as is already the case, the first access must be made directly from the Nubank application. In addition to the aforementioned brands, the app offers partnerships with retailers such as Via, Dafiti, Magalu, AliExpress and MobCom.

Nubank Shopping now has ten new stores and three additional categories.

Expanding services

To access Nubank Shopping, just open the bank’s app, scroll down and tap on the corresponding space with a shopping bag and the name “Shopping”. Listed there are available partners and some offers, such as from the Hype Games store, which offers an 8% discount for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

“We are committed to adding more and more categories and new relevant partners to the platform to make our customers easier in many other areas of their lives,” said Juan Carlos Guillermety, VP and General Manager of Marketplace at Nubank. The movement, he highlights, is part of the expansion of products offered by fintech.

Still at the end of 2021, Nubank entered the New York Stock Exchange and passed to offer shares in Brazil too.