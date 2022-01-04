Nurse gets punched by a patient’s companion in the DF: “Vulnerable”

While taking care of the population’s health, a nurse became a victim of physical and verbal aggression in the Federal District. On Monday (3/1), around 12:00, the professional was punched in the face and received scratches at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) at Recanto das Emas. The daughter of a patient is responsible for the attacks.

See images of the battered nurse:

Assault against health professional Nurse was punched inside a UPA in DFMaterial provided to Metropolis Assault against health professional Health professional was also the target of scratches and cursesMaterial provided to Metropolis Assault against health professional After aggressions, the professional vents and says he feels vulnerable Material provided to Metropolis Assault against health professional Aggression would have been inflicted by the companion of a patientMaterial provided to Metropolis Assault against health professional Security and UPA team colleagues intervened to protect the colleagueMaterial provided to Metropolis 0

THE metropolises interviewed the nurse. Her name will be preserved. According to the health professional, the companion demanded speed in patient care. But the UPA suffered from a lack of doctors, and priority was given to very serious cases, classified as red. The woman was classified as orange.

The companion screamed, demanding the service. “And then, as I turned around so I could put away the glucometer, which is the blood glucose meter I had seen for her mother, I was punched in the face. And she said to me: ‘This is what you deserve,’” said the nurse.

As a result, widespread confusion began in the UPA. The unit’s security and medical staff intervened. The health professional suffered scratches on her body. The case was referred to the 27th Police Precinct (Recanto das Emas).

“I believe that if the security guard hadn’t been there, I would have been beaten anyway,” the nurse vented. The health professional performed an examination for the criminal offense and registered the occurrence. “We see this happening directly in the reports, but we never imagine it happening to us”, he lamented. The nurse is on a certificate.

According to the victim, the patient’s risk classification followed the care protocol. “I am feeling very vulnerable. I’m going to have to go back to my work environment, to risk rating. We hear cursing, threats, but this time it happened. How am I going to get back? It’s very difficult”, he pointed out.

At the police station, the patient’s companion denied having assaulted the nurse.

Indignation

The episode of violence aroused indignation among health professionals. The Union of Auxiliaries and Nursing Technicians of the DF (Sindate-DF) placed the legal team at the disposal of the attacked nurse.

“It is clear that the nurse did not deny the patient care. She asked her to wait and explained the situation”, highlighted the director of Sindate Newton Batista.

Through social networks, district deputy Jorge Vianna (Podemos) also called for an end to aggression against nursing. For the parliamentarian, the category is being unfairly blamed for the crisis in the public network.