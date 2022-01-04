Nurse in a coma by Covid wakes up three days after having devices turned off after receiving Viagra – Monet

+



Portuguese nurse Monica Almeida (Photo: reproduction)

In the long ‘Evolution’ David Duchovny shows that the solution to the biggest problems can arise in the most unlikely ways, when the character he plays saves the planet from an alien invasion using nothing more, nothing less than dandruff shampoo. In the real world, with real threats, the solutions are not absurd, but it has to be agreed that using a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction to save a woman from the coma caused by Covid-19 borders on nonsense. But this is the pure truth.

Portuguese nurse Monica Almeida, 37, spent 28 days in a coma fighting for her life and was three days away from having the devices that kept her alive turned off when doctors gave her Viagra as part of an experimental treatment regimen. Monica, who lives and works in Gainsborough, England, responded to the treatment and reversed the worrying situation, which gradually got worse after her admission on November 9, about ten days after testing positive for coronavirus. She was transferred to intensive care a week later, before doctors put her into an induced coma on 16 November. She woke up from her coma on December 14th.

Monica discovered the unusual treatment – which makes perfect sense given the drug’s actions in the human body – as soon as she woke up. Doctors at Lincoln County Hospital revealed that he was given a large dose of Viagra as part of an experimental treatment regimen aimed at increasing blood flow to all areas of the body by relaxing blood vessel walls, which has found success in the case of the nurse, who had her condition reversed in just one week.

“I told a little joke to the nurse after I woke up, because I knew him. He told me it was Viagra, I laughed and thought he was joking, but he said ‘no, really, you took a big dose of Viagra’. It was my little Christmas miracle,” Monica told The Sun.

The specialist breathing nurse, who works for the British public health system in Lincolnshire, was given two doses of vaccine, but ended up contracting the disease. After going to the hospital when her oxygen levels dropped, she was discharged — but soon afterwards she was rushed to Lincoln County Hospital because she couldn’t breathe. As her condition worsened, she was taken to the ICU, where she was placed in an induced coma on 16 November.

The nurse was so ill that her parents were advised to fly from Portugal to say goodbye. But when nothing seemed to indicate good news, doctors decided to use the unusual treatment that had been suggested as a way to treat patients with Covid, as it dilates blood vessels and opens up the airways. She came out of her coma in time for Christmas, on December 14th, and was allowed to return to her family for the holiday season.

Portuguese nurse Monica Almeida beside her husband (Photo: reproduction)

Tests are being carried out to see if Viagra can be used to increase oxygen levels – in the same way as inhaling nitric oxide. Currently, the drug can be given to Covid patients in Great Britain if they agree to be part of a trial of experimental drugs. “It was definitely Viagra that saved me. Within 48 hours it opened my airway and my lungs started to respond. If you think about how the drug works, it expands your blood vessels,” she told the newspaper.

In recovery with her husband Artur and their two children, aged nine and 14, Monica begs people to get the vaccine. In an interview with Lincolnite, she warned: “There are people out there saying that the vaccine kills people. I’m not denying that there are people who react and look bad with the vaccine, but when you look at the number of deaths we have in unvaccinated people, there is a great message out there for you to get your vaccine. I am worried, especially in Lincolnshire, that people are against vaccination. I never expected that at 37 I would be as sick as I was. I never thought this would happen to me and I want people to take it more seriously,” lamented the nurse, who in no way regrets the daring treatment that saved her from death.